A Former Justice Minister Weighs In on CJ Ivor Archie’s Situation.

Former Justice Minister Herbert Volney has described the situation involving Chief Justice, a Ivor Archie as debilitating for citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. He said it is very sad that it has gotten to this stage.

Speaking on CNC3 on Friday morning, Mr. Volney said the situation now begs for intervention.

The Government has so far been hesitant to intervene in the matter stating that there is a great separation of the arms of the Government, the Executive and the Judiciary.

However, the Former Justice Minister says that things have progressed to alarming heights.

He opined that the Chief Justice owed answers to the public who pay his salary.

Although the CJ did release a statement on the matter, Mr. Volney maintained that he felt that it was disingenuous.

