A SPECIAL REPORT , with Journalist TONY FRASER

During the debates to review Section 13 of the Sexual Offences Act, we heard arguments on the legal and human rights, the morality and also the religious significance surrounding the de-criminalizing of anal sex amongst consenting adults,

BUT …not much has been said about the MEDICAL DANGERS of the practice

On Tuesday May 8th and 15th at 2pm, Medical Professionals, Dr. Judith Henry-Porther and Dr. Garthlyn Craig talk with journalist Tony Fraser…about the research findings and their experiences in the treatment of diseases which result from anal sex.

HAVE YOUR SAY – SHARE YOUR OPINION – BE A APART OF THE DISCUSSION – Ensure you are in the listening audience, ready to participate in these two half hour discussions. Start by visiting the Power102fm website and sending in your questions in the comments below. Tune in to this special report program, with journalist Tony Fraser on Tuesday May 8th and 15th at 2pm, on Power 102…Empowering You!

