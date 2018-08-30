A Structural Engineer Urges Home Owners To Use Proper Building Codes.

Structural engineer, Nigel Gittens, is urging new home owners to pay close attention to building their structures with the use of proper building codes done by certified contractors.

Speaking on the Facing the Issues Programme on Power 102.1FM this afternoon, Mr. Gittens said many of the public buildings in the country are designed with the use of California building codes due to the frequency and intensity of earthquakes in that part of the world.

Mr. Gittens insisted that focusing on this area of construction will be money well spent.

Meanwhile, Seismologist Dr. Ilias Papadopoulos, who was also on the programme, noted the importance of people learning more about natural disasters and what steps can be taken to avoid or minimize devastation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

