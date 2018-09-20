Absorb Workers, The Employers Consultative Association Calls On Private Sector.

Chairman of the Employers Consultative Association, Keston Nanco, says he believes that the private sector will be in a position to absorb some of the workers who have been laid off once they satisfy the relevant requirements.

He made the comment during a recent interview with News Power Now.

Mr Nanco noted that the workplace climate continues to undergo changes especially in light of advances made in automation and technology and it will be critical that employees ensure that they keep up with these changing trends in order to be more marketable.

