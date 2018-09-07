Abusive Men Expect Women to Submit to Them, Says Behavior Consultant.

Director of behaviour change consulting organization, Dolly and Associates, Frank Dolly is today saying that men who are abusive expect their significant other to submit to them, and their every need.

Speaking on the issue of domestic abuse with Paul Richards on the Programme, Mind, Body and Soul, Dolly said the economic power shift with male and females has somewhat caused a breakdown in the home and the male ego.

Commenting on the death of Tahilla St. Clair, Dolly said that defining masculinity has several layers. He explained that some men think being masculine is interpreted as being possessive.

