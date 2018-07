The Meteorological Service (Met Office) has issued an Adverse Weather Watch.

A warning issued on Wednesday afternoon revealed that poor weather conditions associated with an active Inter Tropical Convergence Zone is likely.

As a result the MET Office has warned of localised street/flash flooding near heavy downpours.

There is also the possibility of landslides/landslips in areas so prone.

The Met Office stated that an update to the advisory will be issued as warranted.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...