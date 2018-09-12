All Police Officers Now Mandated to Present Police ID When Carrying Out Duties.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has issued a directive – with immediate effect – that states all officers in plainclothes must comply with standard operational procedures, which mandate that they present their Police Identification Cards to persons during the performance of their duties.

A media statement from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service this afternoon explained that this follows public concern arisen with respect to the arrest of two police officers for their alleged involvement in a recent kidnapping.

The release said a fourth suspect – wanted for questioning in the ongoing investigation gave himself up to police at around 10:00am today, in San Fernando.

Commissioner Griffith noted that police officers are required, by law, to identify themselves to suspected persons and other individuals while executing their duties, so as to ensure there is no confusion in the minds of persons regarding the authority with whom they are interacting.

Commissioner Griffith reminded citizens of their right to contact a family member or friend or the police by dialing 999, should they have a concern or be suspicious with the manner in which an officer is conducting him/herself.

He emphasized that a uniformed police officer in a marked police vehicle may not necessarily produce his/her Police ID Card on approach or initial interaction but once demanded, it must be presented.

Commissioner Griffith also encourages members of the public to respect and adhere to the lawful instructions issued by all uniformed and plain clothes officers who have properly identified themselves.

