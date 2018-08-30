Amputee Appears in Court Charged With Murder.

Less than a week after the murder of Richard Phillip on Friday August 24th, a Sangre Grande man has been charged with his murder and has appeared before a Sangre Grande Magistrate.

37- year- old Kevin Civilien aka ‘Guts’, an amputee of Ramdass Street, Sangre Grande, who was also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition, appeared before Magistrate Cheron Raphael in the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The matter has been postponed to Wednesday September 26th.

Mr. Phillip, 36, a mechanic of Vega de Oropouche, Sangre Grande, was at his workplace along Ramdass Street, at around 10:30pm, last Friday when he was approached by a man known to him and shot once in the chest.

The victim died at the scene.

Civilien was arrested on the same date of the incident at his home by officers attached to the Sangre Grande Criminal Investigations Department.

