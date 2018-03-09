An Admission By A Government Minister Today That Ivor Archie’s Sabbatical Is Causing Unease in Society.

Acting President Christine Kangaloo has the full constitutional authority to rescind the approval given by President Anthony Carmona to Chief Justice

Meanwhile Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General, Fitzgerald Hinds speaking on the Power Breakfast show on Power 102FM on Friday morning, said the Prime Minister’s selection to have someone fill in the Chief Justice’s place during his Sabbatical leave is one which was done with focus and good intention.

Minister Hinds said the heaviness of this issue is creating an uneasy effect on citizens.

The sabbatical was granted by President Anthony Carmona to allow Archie to “rest,” “reflect, “and to participate in the United States Federal Judicial Centre’s Visiting Foreign Judicial Fellows Programme in Washington, DC, over the next four to six months.

