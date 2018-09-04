Ancel Roget Calls for Petrotrin Refinery Closure to Be Discussed in Parliament.

President General of the Oilfields Workers Trade Union, Ancel Roget, is requesting that the closure of the refinery at state-owned Petrotrin be discussed in parliament.

Speaking at a news briefing in Port- of- Spain on Monday, Mr. Roget insisted that such an important issue should engage the attention and be debated upon in the parliament.

The trade unionist also claimed that there are still several important questions surroundings the decision that needs to be answered by the government.

