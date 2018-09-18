Ancel Roget Calls Petrotrin’s Move To Retrench All Workers An Attack On The OWTU.

Petrotrin’s move to release workers is a full frontal attack on the Union.

This is how the President General of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union, Ancel Roget is describing the decision to retrench all workers from the Company.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 1012.1fm on Tuesday, he revealed that after analysis of the company’s move to relieve itself of all of its workers it is quite obvious that something is afoot.

He says that is an indication that the company is not interested in having a Union there.

Roget explained that while the Union does represent persons outside of Petrotrin, workers at the company make up the lion’s share of its membership.

He said that if they are all sent home then it would certainly have a significant effect on the OWTU.

