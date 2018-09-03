Ancel Roget Says Joint Trade Union Movement is Committed to Its Plan of Action

This country’s trade union movement stands united in the wake of the shutdown of Petrotrin’s Refinery.

This sentiment was expressed by President of the Joint Trade Union Movement, Ancel Roget at a joint press conference hosted by the three major Trade Union Movements; JTUM, NATUC and FITUN on Sunday.

Mr. Roget also sought to highlight the impending effects this decision will have on the wider community. He has accused the Government of using the lack of awareness of the population to carry out what he calls, a series of injustice.

Mr. Roget noted that the trade union movement is committed to its plan of action, which is not only geared towards the workers it represents but the national interest as well.

Leaders of the entire Trade Union Movement in Trinidad and Tobago will be responding to the Prime Minister’s address today at the NUGFW Head Office on Henry Street in Port of Spain.

Subsequently the trade union leaders will be walking from the NUGFW Head Office to the Prime Minister’s Office to deliver an urgent letter to the Prime Minister.

