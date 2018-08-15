Power102FM

Ancil Roget Says Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley Is A Liar.

The President of the OWTU is continuing to refer to the Prime Minister as a liar.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102FM this morning, Ancel Roget said there was never any invitation for any meeting between himself and Dr. Rowley.

Addressing his party’s family day event in Chaguanas last Sunday, Dr. Rowley said he had extended an invitation for the meeting, however he said Mr. Roget refused it

Asked about it this morning, Mr. Roget was categorical in his rejection of this statement.

He also rejected the suggestion that the union was against the restructuring of the state energy company, Petrotrin.

In speaking on the issue, however, he maintained a call for the removal of the entire Board.

 

