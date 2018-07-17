Power102FM

Arima Man Arrested by Police in Connection with Rape of 18-Year-Old Female.

An Arima man is now in police custody in connection with the rape of an 18-year-old female relative, which is said to have occurred on May 13th.

The 33-year-old man, of Guanapo, was arrested by officers of the Arima Police Station, following a report made by the woman alleging that the man had raped her at a location along Train Line Road, Guanapo, Arima.

The victim was in the company of the accused, who offered to give her a ride to her home.

It was at this time; the man took the victim to Train Line Road, and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The victim subsequently made a report to the Arima Police Station.

The accused was later arrested at Tumpuna Road South, Arima, on the same day.

