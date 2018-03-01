Arima Man to Be Charged with Disorderly Conduct After Police Seize Gun and Ammo from His Car.

A pistol and a quantity of ammunition were seized from the vehicle of an Arima man, who was stopped and searched by officers of the Arima CID, after h

A pistol and a quantity of ammunition were seized from the vehicle of an Arima man, who was stopped and searched by officers of the Arima CID, after he was observed driving dangerously in the Wallerfield area.

Officers were on patrol along Demerara Road, Wallerfield, between 8:00am and 12:00 noon, on Tuesday when they observed the driver of a Toyota Axio, break a red light.

The officers subsequently intercepted the vehicle, which was being driven by a 35-year-old man of Arima.

A search of the vehicle resulted in one black Glock pistol, loaded with a magazine containing four rounds of 9mm ammunition being discovered.

The suspect is expected to be charged with dangerous driving, driving without a seatbelt, breach of a traffic light and disorderly behavior.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket

