Arima Mayor Admits Borough Needs New Market.

Mayor of Arima, Lisa Morris Julian, admits there is need for a new market in the borough.

She says with limited urban space and increasing demand it has been quite a challenge dealing with street vending.

Speaking on the Facing the Issues Programme here on Power 102.1FM this afternoon, Mayor Morris Julian said the aim is to get input from former Mayors of the Borough and set up a committee to address the possibility of finding a new market location.

She said with additional municipal police officers to come on stream under a reformed local government system this will help tackle the issue of illegal vending.

