Power102FM

Arima Mayor Admits Borough Needs New Market.

Arima Mayor Admits Borough Needs New Market.

0

Mayor of Arima, Lisa Morris Julian, admits there is need for a new market in the borough.

She says with limited urban space and increasing demand it has been quite a challenge dealing with street vending.

Speaking on the Facing the Issues Programme here on Power 102.1FM this afternoon, Mayor Morris Julian said the aim is to get input from former Mayors of the Borough and set up a committee to address the possibility of finding a new market location.

She said with additional municipal police officers to come on stream under a reformed local government system this will help tackle the issue of illegal vending.

Sanitation Plans Being Defended in Arima
Arima Borough Corporation to build community spirit with Volunteer Network initiative
Arima Mayor Institutes New Committee. Delinquent Vendors Have Got To Go.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

DISQUS: