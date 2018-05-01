Arima Mayor Institutes New Committee. Delinquent Vendors Have Got To Go.

Arima Mayor, Lisa Morris Julian has instituted a new committee to deal with policies, which govern the use of the Arima Market.

Appointed to this committee was one representative from the Council, one official from the Arima Borough Corporation, one Health Inspector and one registered vendor.

The Mayor says this committee will assist vendors in having personalized interaction with the policy makers and administration of the market.

She says it will also serve to bridge any gap in communication between vendors and the administration.

Additionally, Mayor Morris-Julian advised the Corporation’s CEO to immediately remove all delinquent vendors from the market.

She says they have one month with which to pay outstanding fees to the Corporation.

These delinquent vendors, she says, have cost tax payers tens of thousands of dollars each month.

