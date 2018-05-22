Ashmeed’s Murder Leads to Closure of Mc Donalds Restaurant Until Further Notice.

The murder of Mc Donalds’ Cipriani Boulevard Branch Manager, Ashmeed Mohammed, on Monday is being vigorously investigated. The restaurant will remain closed to the public, until further notice. Reports indicate that Mohammed was attacked by three armed men who entered the establishment, with guns, at around midnight on Monday.

Mohammed was found dead at the scene. No other employee was injured. The men ares said to have escaped in a Nissan Tiida motor vehicle.

Police believe Mohammed was the target of the crime as the establishment was not robbed.

In a statement issued by the food chain, it was expressed that the McDonalds family is saddened by the tragic loss of their colleague Ashmeed and their hearts are with his loved ones. Mc Donalds said Ashmeed was known for his outstanding level of service, enthusiasm and dedication, adding that he will be sorely missed.

