Ashton Ford Defends CEPEP’s Tendering Process.

Chairman of the Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme Company Limited, Ashton Ford, says there is a need for a probe into possible wiretapping of Government officials’ phones.

Mr. Ford also defended CEPEP’s tendering process.

He gave the response as he commented on the voice recording which was posted on social media allegedly between a government minister and a Member of Parliament relating to the award of contracts.

Former People’s Partnership government minister, Devant Maharaj, has stated that the matter should be probed by the police.

However, Mr Ford is insisting that the tendering process remains fair and transparent.

