Power102FM

Audi CEO Rupert Stadler ARRESTED. Car Company Now in Crisis Mode.

0

Volkswagen is working quickly to find a stand-in boss for its Audi brand, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters after German authorities arrested Audi CEO Rupert Stadler as part of a probe into emissions test cheating.

Stadler is the most senior company official to be detained so far since Volkswagen admitted in September 2015 to using illegal software to rig U.S. emissions tests on diesel engines. The probe was widen into Audi earlier this month.

Munich prosecutors said Stadler was being held due to fears he might hinder their investigation into the scandal, according to Reuters. The 55-year-old was arrested at his home in Ingolstadt in the early hours on Monday.

-Source : Marketing Daily. 

