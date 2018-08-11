Author, Trinidad’s V.S Naipaul Passes On At 85.

BRITISH author V.S. Naipaul has died at his home in London aged 85, his family said in a statement.

The Trinidad-born Naipaul won the 2001 Nobel Prize for literature and his work includes novels, short stories and travel writing.

Lady Naipaul confirmed that her husband died peacefully.

“He was a giant in all that he achieved and he died surrounded by those he loved having lived a life which was full of wonderful creativity and endeavour,” she said

Naipaul made his his name with the 1961 novel A House for Mr Biswas, which took three years to write.