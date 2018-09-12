Banter in the Senate Over Petrotrin’s Report. Wade Mark Insists Details Must Be Made Public.

Energy Minister, Franklin Khan, tells the Senate that the Cabinet will have to decide on whether or not to publish all the reports, which assisted in the Petrotrin Board arriving at the decision to shut down the oil refinery.

He gave this response after being questioned by Opposition Senator Wade Mark who insisted that details of the reports should be made public especially in light of growing public concerns over the Government’s decision to shut down the operations at Point-a-Pierre.

Minister Khan then said he could not make such a determination by himself. He stated that it was a matter for the Cabinet to decide.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

