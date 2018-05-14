Bar Owner Shoots Patron. Police Now Investigating.

Police are conducting investigations following the shooting of a patron by the proprietor of a bar.

According to reports, around 11.50pm, Penal police received information that explosions had been heard at Watering Hole 2 bar at Quinam Road, Penal.

Officers responded and found Neil Hosein in front of the building bleeding from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The 23-year-old victim informed them that at around 10.30pm the bar owner got into an altercation with three men inside the bar. He said the man pulled out a gun and began shooting at the men, who ran outside. Hosein said he also tried to run for cover but was shot while running.

Police reportedly revealed that when they went into the bar it was closed and no one was inside.

Investigators said they will be making enquiries about whether the gun used is licensed or unlicensed.

