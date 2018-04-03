Power102FM

Barbados Interested in Purchasing Gas from T&T.

The government of Barbados is expressing interest in purchasing natural gas from this country.
An indication of this comes from Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister in Barbados, Darcy Boyce.

He made the comment during a regional symposium entitled “Strengthening CARICOM Energy Collaboration”, which was held at the Marriott Hotel in Port of Spain recently.

 

In response to the position revealed by the Barbados government, Energy Minister Franklin Khan said this country stands ready to assist.

 

