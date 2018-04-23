Basdeo Panday is NOT Dead. Mikela Denounces Fake News.

Former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday, is alive. Social media reports that Mr. Panday had died have since been shut down as fake by Mr. Panday himself who took to Facebook to share, “I am alive and intend to be so until I die.”

Mr. Panday’s daughter, Mikela Panday was undeniably upset by the social media rumour, saying, “There is cruel and vicious rumour being spread that our dad has passed away. Whilst we have become accustomed to fake news this is a new low. Please be assured that he is alive and kicking!”

