Bat and Barrel Restaurant Fire Being Investigated. Could It’ve Been Arson?

Could the blaze that engulfed the Bat and Barrel Restaurant and Sports Bar at Rivulet Road in Couva, yesterday morning, have been intentionally set? Reports indicate that police suspect arson. Ten employees are now jobless as a result of the fire that gutted the building.

The fire started in the early hours of Sunday morning shortly after a group of men accosted the security guard, it is alleged.

A senior employee who remains anonymous, said he was told that the security guard was tied up by three or four men. The senior employee reported that employees said they heard a loud explosion sometimes thereafter, before the building became engulfed in flames.

The blaze was extinguished by fire officials at around 2:45am.

Couva Police are investigating.

