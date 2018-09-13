“Be Mindful Of What You Say.” COP Leader Cautions Politicians Of Their Words.

Political Leader of the Congress of the People, Carolyn Seepersad Bachan, is urging politicians to be mindful of what they say and the implications it can have on young minds and citizens.

Also speaking on the State of the Nation Programme, she reflected on what has been deemed by some as controversial and racial statements by the Opposition Leader.

Ms. Seepersad Bachan noted that with leadership comes responsibility and politicians must take into account the seriousness of the position they hold.

