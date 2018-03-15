Better Be Aware of Traffic Restrictions for Monday’s Presidential Inauguration.

Trinidad and Tobago Police Service wishes to advise the general public of the traffic restrictions that would be in effect to facilitate the Inauguration of the 6th President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

The Inauguration Ceremony is carded for Monday 19th March, 2018 and traffic restrictions would be enforced between the hours of 6:00am to 2:00pm.

This ceremony would be conducted at the Queen’s Park Savannah and would conclude with a reception ceremony at the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA).

No parking restrictions would be enforced along Keate Street, Chancery Lane, Frederick Street between Keate Street and Queen’s Park West and Gordon Street. From 9:00am vehicular traffic proceeding north along Charlotte Street, Henry Street and Pembroke Street shall turn west unto Gordon Street. Gordon Street shall be one way traffic proceeding west.

Members of the public are asked to like and follow the TTPS via our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for the latest news and information on matters of interest to the general public.

With the exception of vehicles displaying stickers and passes, there shall be no entry on the following areas:

1. Keate Street from Charlotte Street

2. Chancery Lane from either Gordon Street of Queen’s Park West

Additionally, traffic proceeding around the Queen’s Park Savannah shall be permitted. However, drivers must pay particular attention to the police officers and traffic wardens directing traffic into and out of the:

1. Queen’s Park Savannah

2. St. Ann’s Roundabout

3. The entrance to the Drag Mall at the top of Frederick Street

4. The entrance to the Paddocks (located opposite Knowsley Building)

5. The exits at Dundonald Street and Victoria Avenue

6. And also the entry/exit point at Casual Corner.

Parking would be facilitated for persons assigned to the North Stand at the rear or north of the North Stand.

The VIP, VVIP and specially invited guests would be accommodated at:

1. National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA)

2. The Paddocks

3. and the Southern end of the Grand Stand.

The Vehicle Removal Unit would be in operation to remove vehicles illegally parked to the Impound Bay located at the Old Traffic Branch, Abattoir Road, Sea Lots.

