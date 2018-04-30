Better Utilization of T&T’s Resources Required for the Benefit of All, Suggests One Social Worker.

A call for proper utilization of resources in Trinidad and Tobago so that everyone can benefit.

That’s the view of social worker Dr. Cheryl Ann Boodram.

Speaking on Power 102.1M’s Impact T&T on Sunday, Dr. Boodram voiced concern about the issue of austerity within Trinidad & Tobago and globally along with its some of its effects.

Also, Dr. Scott Timcke, South African born University of The West Indies lecturer, said living conditions in his home country of South Africa are no different from that of persons living in Trinidad & Tobago.

