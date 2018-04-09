‘Black Panther’ Bolts Past ‘Titanic’ At the Box Office.

“Black Panther” has officially sailed past “Titanic” to become third in the rankings for America’s top-grossing film of all time.

The Marvel blockbuster overtook James Cameron’s 1997 smash hit on Saturday, when it surpassed $665 million at the domestic box office. It’s now the highest-grossing title at the North American box office after 2015′s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($936.7 million), and 2009′s “Avatar” ($760.5 million).

“Black Panther” has grossed $1.29 billion worldwide since its release.

