British High Commissioner Says Carnival Threat Should Not Be Downplayed.

British High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago, Tim Stew, says recent reports of a credible threat to disrupt Carnival activities should not be taken lightly at any level.

The British High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago, Tim Stew, says recent reports of a credible threat to disrupt Carnival activities should not be taken lightly at any level. He had been speaking at the launch of the Corruption Index.

 

Mr. Stew said those who might have downplayed the threat indicated by the authorities, should reconsider their position.

 

