Brothers Charged with Killing Defense Force Soldier.

A second Gasparillo man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force soldier, Ken Palmer, which occurred on Thursday March 15th.

The accused was expected to appear before a San Fernando Magistrate on Tuesday, also charged with four additional offenses.

30-year- old Ravi Pooran, a labourer of Rampersad Avenue, Dalloo Road, Gasparillo, is also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of firearm and ammunition to endanger life.

Ravi Pooran is the brother of Brandon Pooran, the other person charged with Sergeant Palmer’s murder.

The charges against Ravi were laid after advice was received from Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions George Busby, on March 29th.

Sgt. Palmer, 42, of Olera Heights Circular Road, San Fernando, was at the home of his wife’s relatives, at Dalloo Road, Gasparillo, when he got into an altercation with occupants of the house.

