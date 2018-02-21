Burglar Shot and Killed by Security Guard in Princes Town.

A 42-year-old man has been shot and killed by a security guard. Shevon Hodge, who has been identified as a convicted burglar, was killed while on the

A 42-year-old man has been shot and killed by a security guard. Shevon Hodge, who has been identified as a convicted burglar, was killed while on the roof of Francis Fashion Shoe Locker at High Street, just opposite to the Princes Town Police Station.

The incident is reported to have occurred this morning at around 3am. According to reports, the security alarm at the business place was triggered at the time of the thieves’ invasion and the security officers on duty confronted the burglars- two of whom entered the business place. It is reported that one of the burglars began shooting at the security guards. The security personnel retaliated and Hodge was shot and subsequently died. Police said he had been released from jail just six months ago. He reportedly had a lengthy criminal record.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket

