By Independence Day, T&T Could Have A New Commissioner of Police.

An exclusive Sunday Express Newspaper article by Journalist Ria Taitt, has quoted a source saying that “Smooth as oil”, regarding the path for former National Security Minister under the People’s Partnership administration, Gary Griffith, to become this country’s next Commissioner of Police.

The source also indicated that the new Commissioner will be in place by August 31st, Independence Day.

According to the Newspaper article, what worked in Mr Griffith’s favour was him receiving the second highest number of points at the end of the Police Service Commission’s assessment stage, coming after current Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Deodath Dulalchan.

However, opposition members are questioning the intended move by the government

While agreeing that Mr. Griffith is an excellent choice, Chaguanas west MP Ganga Singh questioned how government could justify accepting a candidate from a process it so vigorously argued, as being flawed, he says “having damned the bridge, the government now wants to cross it”

According to Roodal Moonilal, “government would lose all moral authority and the legitimacy of its argument would be destroyed, notwithstanding the very good credentials of Mr. Griffith.

The article pointed to the source as saying that among the attribute that impressed government was Griffith’s fearlessness in laying bare the LifeSport scandal as well as his firm commitment to the public interest in the handling of the LifeSport programme when responsibility was shifted from the Ministry of Sport to the Ministry of National Security.

Mr. Griffith, a former Army Officer, did not wish to comment on the matter.

