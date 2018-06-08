Bye -Elections in Barataria and Belmont to Take Place on July 16th.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has advised President Paula Mae-Weekes that Bye-Elections for the Municipal Electoral Districts of Barataria in the Region of San Juan/Laventille and Belmont East in the Port-of-Spain Corporation will be held on Monday July 16, 2018.

These seats became vacant due to the deaths of Councillors Pernell Bruno on July 08, 2017 and Darryl Rajpaul on November 18, 2017.

Prime Minister Rowley also advised the President that Nomination Day will be on June 25, 2018 and has requested that the Writs of Elections be issued in accordance with the provisions of Section 29 of the Municipal Corporations Act.

Meanwhile, the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) said there are currently 13,454 electors registered to vote for the upcoming byelection- which includes both Barataria and Belmont East electoral districts.

The period for electoral registration for the forthcoming 2018 local government byelection for the electoral districts of Barataria and Belmont East begins tomorrow and ends on June 17.

In a release, the commission said qualified persons, including registered minors whose 18th birthday falls within the qualifying date in their electoral districts should visit the registration area offices of San Juan and Port of Spain / Laventille during the following days and times:

– Monday to Friday: 8:00 am to 6:00 pm

– Saturday: 9.00am to 3:00pm

– Sunday: 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

