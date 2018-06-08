Cache of Guns and Ammo Found Hidden in Chaguanas Mosque.

A cache of guns and an assortment of ammunition have been found at the Masjid-ul-Muttaqeen on Munroe Road, Chaguanas.

According to police reports at approximately 8.30 am, a team of workers who are currently conducting maintenance works on the ceiling in the ladies section of the mosque, found several black garbage bags stashed away in the ceiling.

Upon investigation they found the weapons and ammunition.

The workers then reported their findings to Maulana Saeed, who contacted Imam Shiraz Ali. Ali then contacted officials at the Ministry of National Security and T&T Police Service.

A party of police, including Central Division Task Force and CID officers, went to the mosque and retrieved the bags, which contained two shotguns, two pistols and an assault rifle together with an undisclosed amount of assorted ammunition.

Investigation into the find are continuing.

