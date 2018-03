State-owned Caribbean Airlines came in for a prolonged grilling before the Joint Select Committee on State Enterprises yesterday, in the course of which committee members severely chastised the airline for many of its operational procedures, its hiring practices and its work culture.

The Committee made a number of recommendations for improvements in the airline’s operations.

We have more in this report by Gregory McBurnie.

