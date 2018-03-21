CAL Has Nothing To Gain By Denying Flights to Commuters, Says Ligoure.

Head of Communications at Caribbean Airlines Dionne Ligoure is today maintaining that the wet lease arrangement with LIAT has proven beneficial thus far and will help commuters between the islands significantly.

She says an increased amount of commuters are expected during the Easter period, as well as for the popular Tobago Jazz Festival, and this will effectively deal with the expected increase.

Speaking this morning on TV6, she also revealed that contrary to the belief of some, CAL has absolutely nothing to gain in denying service to commuters.

