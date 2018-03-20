Calypso Rose to Receive Diplomatic Passport Tomorrow.

Former Calypso Monarch and Road Monarch, Calypso Rose, is to receive a Trinidad and Tobago diplomatic passport, at a ceremony in Port of Spain tomorrow morning.

A statement from the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, says Minister, Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly, will make a presentation at a ceremony at her office, 10:30 tomorrow. This follows a decision taken by the Cabinet, in March 2017, the statement said, adding that the decision also included the naming of one aircraft in the Caribbean Airline fleet, after Rose who has long been one of this country’s cultural ambassadors.

It said this honour was as a result of Rose, whose real name is Linda Mc Arthur Sandy Lewis, having received what has been described as the prestigious French Music Award, the Album de Musique de Monde, and for her contributions to the development of calypso and culture.

The statement said the presentation of the passport will be made to Rose’s Trinidad and Tobago manager, Lorraine O’Connor, and the artist will join the proceedings via Skype.

