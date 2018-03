Well known car dealer, Sheron Sukdeo has reportedly been murdered at the hands of a lone gunman.

We understand that Sukdeo who was well known to police, was approached by the gunman while at the Caroni Savannah Road home of his mother-in-law this evening. Reports state that he was shot 4 or 5 times and was pronounced dead at hospital.

News Power Now will have more details on this developing story as information becomes available.

