Car Thief Arrested After Crashing Stolen Vehicle in San Fernando.

A San Fernando man, who crashed a vehicle he allegedly stole, was expected to appear before a San Fernando Magistrate today, charged with larceny of a motor vehicle.

32- year-old Kern Maharaj, a labourer, of Rigsby Street, San Fernando, was arrested by officers of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch on Monday at the site of a road traffic accident involving a Nissan Sylphy motor vehicle.

The car, which was secured by its owner, around 5:00pm on Monday along Lower Cipero Street, San Fernando, was discovered missing at around 8:30pm on the same date.

The owner subsequently reported it as stolen to the San Fernando Police Station.

Shortly after the report was made, THPB officers, responded to a report of a road traffic accident along the north bound lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, in the vicinity of the Indian Trail flyover.

There, they discovered the stolen vehicle crashed in a ditch with a lone male occupant.

Maharaj was arrested in connection with the offence and charged by WPC Felisha Sylvan, of the San Fernando Criminal Investigations Department.

