Caribbean Airlines Cancels Flights Due you Tropical Storm Isaac.

Caribbean Airlines is advising the travelling public that, due to Tropical Storm Isaac, the following flights scheduled for September 13 are cancelled:

BW 434 Port-of-Spain to St. Lucia and BW 435 St. Lucia to Port-of-Spain

A media release issued by the airline is advising passengers to contact Caribbean Airlines’ reservation offices for rebooking on the next available service.

To minimise the inconvenience to customers holding confirmed tickets for travel during the period September 12 – 15, 2018, Caribbean Airlines is allowing persons whose travel plans are impacted by the tropical storm to rebook without change fees, subject to the special conditions:

Waiver of all fees for tickets rebooked in the same cabin, for travel up to September 30, 2018. It is mandatory that customers contact Caribbean Airlines BEFORE the scheduled date of travel. Full refund of airfare paid, for travel up to September 30, 2018. The refund must be requested by September 30, 2018. ALL changes MUST be made through Caribbean Airlines Call Centres or at Caribbean Airlines Ticket Offices Caribbean Airlines WILL NOT be responsible for arrangements or transportation to/from an alternate airport or hotel/overnight expenses incurred by affected passengers.

These waivers include travel between the following Airports ONLY: George F.L. Charles, Airport, St. Lucia and Piarco International Airport, Trinidad.

