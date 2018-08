Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly, Kelvin Charles, is suggesting to Caribbean Airlines that it considers wet leasing an additional aircraft to deal with high demand for travel during the holiday period.

Mr. Charles highlighted the matter during the THA’s weekly news briefing.

He also commented on the $50 change fee introduced by CAL.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest