Caribbean Airlines Operating 40 Flights Per Day.

CAL has been operating approximately 40 flights per day. This is according to Head of Communications at the airline, Dionne Ligoure. She further revealed that so far for the month of March there has been a 100% on-time rate for the airline.

There has been some concern that given the issues with the sea bridge the airline would have some difficulty in picking up the slack.

However, speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1FM this morning she explained that CAL is doing everything necessary to service all of its customers.

She said persons who have tickets for ferry sailing on a specific date would be accommodated on the aircrafts on the same day.

She added that upon arrival at the airport and verification of their tickets they would be placed on a list.

