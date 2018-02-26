CCTV Footage To Be Reviewed To Find Nicholas Antoine’s Killers.

Police are today on the hunt for two men who shot a young pedestrian, dead, while walking along South Quay in Port-of-Spain yesterday. Dead is

Police are today on the hunt for two men who shot a young pedestrian, dead, while walking along South Quay in Port-of-Spain yesterday.

Dead is Nicholas Antoine, a resident of Diego Martin. He was also known as Max.

Reports indicate that the victim had been walking in the vicinity of Maraj and Sons Jewelers along South Quay at around 3:15pm when a vehicle pulled up and two men got out. Shots were fired and Max was struck several times. He ran a short distance before falling to the ground where he died.

Social media was abuzz yesterday with news of the incident. A crowd gathered in the area after the incident occurred, many video taping the young man’s lifeless corpse that had slumped to the ground. Police subsequently cordoned off the scene and the body was later viewed by the DMO before being taken to the mortuary.

Homicide officers are expected to secure CCTV footage from the area to assist them in identifying the suspects.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket

