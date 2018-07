Acting General of the Chaguanas Development Authority, Deowattee Dilraj Batoosingh, is warning tenants to pay up or face eviction.

Speaking at a sitting of the Public Accounts and Enterprises Committee on Wednesday the senior CDA official said while the Authority is aware of the present economic situation, it has collaborated with the tenants in developing a payment plan.

She said action will be taken against delinquent tenants.

