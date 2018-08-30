CDA Police Investigating Reports of Nails Lodged Along Chaguaramas Roadway.

The Chaguaramas Development Authority is assuring the public that investigations are continuing into the recent social media video that is being circulated that nails were allegedly placed on the roads in the vicinity of Crews Inn in the Chaguaramas peninsula.

It says the CDA’s Estate Police has since stepped up security in the area by increasing the number of patrols and continues to search for any such devices.

In a media release the CDA explained that the Carenage Police Station has also increased patrols in the area.

It added that persons who discover such devices or who are involved in any incidents as a result of such devices are asked to report same to the CDA’s Estate Police at 634-1010 or 707-2965 or the CDA’s Williams Bay Police Post or the Carenage Police Station.

