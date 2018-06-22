Power102FM

Central Bank Governor Calls for Cautious Use of Foreign Reserves.

Central Bank Governor Calls for Cautious Use of Foreign Reserves.

0

Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Alvin Hilaire, is warning that caution must be demonstrated in how the country’s foreign reserve is used.

Dr. Hilaire says at present the reserves stands at US seven point nine billion dollars.

However, in spite of the development, Dr. Hilaire says there is no need for panic.

He adds that a collaborative approach is required to turn the situation around.

The Central Bank Governor pointed out the importance of sectors other than the energy industry, stepping up their performance.

Dr. Hilaire’s comments were made at the launch of the 2017 Financial Stability Report on Thursday.

 

Energy Minister To Meet With Oilfield Workers
Police Lauded for Swift Action By San Fernando Business Leader
Government’s mid-year review to be done on Friday April 8.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Be part of the Discussion

DISQUS: 0
%d bloggers like this: