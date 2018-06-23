Central Bank Says it Is Adopting A Cautious Approach to Cryptocurrency.

Deputy Inspector of Banks, Non-Banks & Payment Systems Oversight, Michelle Francis-Pantor, says the Central Bank is not opposed to innovation but is adopting a cautious approach on the issue of Cryptocurrency.
Cryptocurrency is a digital currency in which encryption techniques are used to regulate the generation of units of currency and verify the transfer of funds, operating independently of a central bank.
Ms. Francis-Pantor speaking at the Central Bank’s Launch of the 2017 Financial Stability Report on Thursday said there are arguments for and against the idea.
