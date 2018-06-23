Power102FM

Central Bank Says it Is Adopting A Cautious Approach to Cryptocurrency.

Central Bank Says it Is Adopting A Cautious Approach to Cryptocurrency.

0

Deputy Inspector of Banks, Non-Banks & Payment Systems Oversight, Michelle Francis-Pantor, says the Central Bank is not opposed to innovation but is adopting a cautious approach on the issue of Cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrency is a digital currency in which encryption techniques are used to regulate the generation of units of currency and verify the transfer of funds, operating independently of a central bank.

Ms. Francis-Pantor speaking at the Central Bank’s Launch of the 2017 Financial Stability Report on Thursday said there are arguments for and against the idea.

UPDATE: 17 people arrested during Police/ Army raid of Beetham Gardens…
Former Security Minister says people must be held accountable in fight against crime.
Justice WILL be served for Ish’ and Steve

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Be part of the Discussion

DISQUS: 0
%d bloggers like this: