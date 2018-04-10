CEPEP Contractors Owed $148 Million. Government Assures It Will Pay.

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government, Kazim Hosein, tells the parliament that $148 million is owed to contractors who have carried out the Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme, commonly known as CEPEP.

Minister Hosein gave the contractors the assurance that all outstanding payments will be honoured, but explained that due process must be followed to ensure fairness.

He is also hoping that amicable settlements can be reached with respect to legal action taken by unpaid contractors.

